Iraq PM meets with Saudi interior minister, discusses security cooperation

Iraq Saudi
Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi receives a delegation from Saudi Arabia. (Supplied)

Iraq PM meets with Saudi interior minister, discusses security cooperation

Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English

Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi has met with Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud in Baghdad where they discussed several issues including security cooperation between the two countries.

“During the meeting, they discussed security cooperation between Baghdad and Riyadh, and the importance of developing it in various security fields, especially in the field of combating terrorism, controlling the borders between the two countries, as well as exchanging security expertise, and everything that would contribute to achieving the security and stability of the two countries,” read a statement from the Iraqi prime minister’s office.

