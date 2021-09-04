Man blinded in one eye in argument over video game in Dubai, UAE

An argument over a video game led to a young man being assaulted and blinded in one eye in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, local newspaper Emarat Al Youm reports.

The 20-year-old got into an argument with another gamer while playing the first person shooter ‘Call of Duty.’

He then received a phone call from the other player’s brother insisting that they meet up.

The man refused at first, but eventually agreed to meet in a school car park in the al-Mizhar area in the eastern outskirts of the city.

At the car park, the man was assaulted and beaten by three other men, one of whom struck him in the eye using a weapon.

He was rushed to hospital and later reported the incident at al-Qusais Police Station.

A forensic report conducted after the incident revealed that the man suffered permanent loss of vision in his right eye, constituting a disability of 35 percent under UAE law.

Two of the men involved in the incident were sentence to a year in prison.

