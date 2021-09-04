.
Saudi Arabia intercepts and destroys ballistic missile targeting eastern region

Moment Houthi ballistic missile targeting Riyadh is intercepted
Moment Houthi ballistic missile targeting Riyadh is intercepted. (File photo: Supplied)
Terrorism

Al Arabiya English

The Arab Coalition has intercepted a ballistic missile launched from Yemen by the Iran-backed Houthis towards the eastern region of Saudi Arabia.

The Arab Coalition stressed that the Houthi militia is deliberately targeting civilians and civilian objects.

The Coalition stressed that its forces are taking operational measures to protect civilians and deal with any threat.

World reacts, condemns Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport

Saudi Arabia’s Cabinet calls Houthi attempted attack on Abha airport ‘a war crime’

US condemns Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia’s Abha International Airport

