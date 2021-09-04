Saudi Arabia intercepts and destroys ballistic missile targeting eastern region

The Arab Coalition has intercepted a ballistic missile launched from Yemen by the Iran-backed Houthis towards the eastern region of Saudi Arabia.

The Arab Coalition stressed that the Houthi militia is deliberately targeting civilians and civilian objects.

The Coalition stressed that its forces are taking operational measures to protect civilians and deal with any threat.

