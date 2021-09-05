Oman arrests eight in two cases for trying to smuggle 145 kg of crystal meth, hashish

Oman authorities have arrested eight people they described as “infiltrators” in two separate cases for attempting to smuggle a total of 145 kg of crystal meth and hashish into the country, according to a statement.

The General Administration for Combating Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances, in cooperation with the Coast Guard Police Command, arrested eight “infiltrators” while they were trying to smuggle large quantities of drugs using two fishing boats.

According to authorities, more than 80 kg of crystal drug and 68 kg of hashish were seized in their possession.

