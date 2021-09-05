Poisonous cobra snake kills its coach in Saudi Arabia in Facebook livestream video

A Sudanese man and snake trainer was killed by his poisonous cobra in a livestreamed Facebook video on Thursday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

The man in his 30s trained the snake for many years and conducted joint performances with the snake for 11 years in a park located in Saudi Arabia’s Asir region.

After he finished performing a show, he spent the night at home with his friend where he released the cobra and recorded the live streamed video from a private room.

He then began to pet the snake and show it off to his followers on social media when he suddenly got bit by the venomous snake.

The man asked his friends for help as the poison spread throughout his body and was then transferred to Asir Hospital where he died almost immediately.

Read more:

Exotic bird in Sydney zoo masters sound of crying baby

Your eyes can reveal your heart disease status, here’s how

Scientists say ivermectin overhyped after surge in use of animal drug to fight COVID