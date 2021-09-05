.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Riyadh municipality calls on commercial businesses to show QR codes on storefronts

  • Font
Riyadh municipality calls on commercial businesses to show QR codes on storefronts
Riyadh Municipality said that the new step aims to update and correct the data of stores and establishments and link the license and the location of the activity through the Geographic Information System (GIS). (SPA)

Riyadh municipality calls on commercial businesses to show QR codes on storefronts

Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Authorities in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh have called on commercial establishments to display a QR code on their storefronts starting January 1, 2022, or else face fines for non-compliance.

Riyadh Municipality said that the new step aims to update and correct the data of stores and establishments and link the license and the location of the activity through the Geographic Information System (GIS).

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“These objectives also included facilitating the field monitoring work of the supervisory authorities, enabling community participation, the process of evaluating the services provided by establishments, and reporting violations,” Riyadh Municipality said in a statement.

The municipality of Jeddah last week also called on businesses to install the QR code sticker, “Your opinion matters,” on the front of their shops starting August 31 to start monitoring violations on non-compliant facilities and taking measures against them.

At the time, Jeddah Municipality spokesman Mohammed Obeid al-Buqami said that the QR code system aims to improve the quality of services and goods provided to residents of the city by promoting effective digital communication between the inspectors, the facilities, and the beneficiaries of the services of these facilities.

Read more:

Tourism sector must be more resilient in facing crises: Saudi Arabia’s minister

Saudi-based companies licensed in military industries grow by 41 pct in 2021

Apple Developer Academy to open in Riyadh dedicated to female programmers, developers

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Abu Dhabi removes quarantine requirement for vaccinated travelers from Sept. 5 Abu Dhabi removes quarantine requirement for vaccinated travelers from Sept. 5
US military equipment previously owned by Afghan army spotted in Iran: Reports US military equipment previously owned by Afghan army spotted in Iran: Reports
Top Content
Taliban say they have taken over Panjshir valley, resistance forces deny Taliban say they have taken over Panjshir valley, resistance forces deny
Attempted Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia leaves two children injured, 14 homes damaged Attempted Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia leaves two children injured, 14 homes damaged
Israel’s COVID-19 adviser calls country to prepare for a fourth booster vaccine shot Israel’s COVID-19 adviser calls country to prepare for a fourth booster vaccine shot
UAE announces plans to invest billions in economy, ease visa rules for expats UAE announces plans to invest billions in economy, ease visa rules for expats
Taliban special forces bring abrupt end to women’s protest Taliban special forces bring abrupt end to women’s protest
Philippines to lift COVID travel ban on 10 countries including UAE Philippines to lift COVID travel ban on 10 countries including UAE
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More