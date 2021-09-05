Saudi Arabia’s King Abdulaziz University ranks best in Mid East: Report 

The King Abdulaziz University in Saudi Arabia has ranked as the best higher education facility in the Middle East, according to a report from the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2022.

The university, established in Jeddah in 1967, was positioned at 190 on the Times’ list of best universities in the world – coming in ahead of all universities in the Middle East region.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The university, which the Times has recognized as a world-class prestigious university saw “tremendous quantitative and qualitative progress in terms of enrollment and diversity of academic programs” in the past year, according to the Times higher Education Magazine.

“Its international outreach and collaboration in research, innovation, accreditations and rankings” contributed to its progress, the magazine reported.

Fourteen other universities in Saudi Arabia were also included in the 2022 list – a significant jump from only having 10 universities included in last year’s list.

The universities are: Alfaisal University, King Saud University, King Fahd University for Petroleum and Minerals, University of Hail, King Saud bin Abdulaziz University for Health Sciences, Prince Sattam bin Abdulaziz University, Umm al-Qura University, Imam Abdulrahman bin Faisal University, King Khalid University, King Faisal University, Tabuk University, Jeddah University, Qassim University, and Taif University.

The rankings also included University of Hail among the world’s top 400 universities and the University of Tabuk among the best 500 for the first time since the institutions were established.

“These outcomes are a result of unlimited support provided by the wise leadership and big efforts of the Education Ministry to enhance and empower the university education structure, the efficiency of programs and projects that have been implemented, as well as the close attention through harmonizing them with the goals of the Saudi Vision 2030,” the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said about the report on Thursday.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia tops Arab countries in 2021 Nature Index for scientific research

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Culture issues 149 scholarships to global universities

Saudi Arabia home to four of the five best Arab universities: Times Higher Education