UAE ‘strongly condemns’ Houthi attacks on civilians in Saudi Arabia

The United Arab Emirates strongly condemns the Iran-backed Houthi militia’s attacks on civilians and civilian objects in Saudi Arabia, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported on Saturday.

“The UAE has strongly condemned the terrorist Houthi militias’ attempts to attack civilians and civil objects in Saudi Arabia, with bomb-laden drones which were intercepted by the Arab Coalition Forces’ Air Defense,” WAM cited the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) as saying.

The country stands with Saudi Arabia and supports all the measures that Saudi authorities take to protect civilians against these attacks, MoFAIC said.

“Any threat facing the Kingdom is considered a threat to the security and stability of the UAE,” the ministry added in a statement.

Two children were injured and 14 residential houses were damaged on Saturday when the Houthis launched a barrage of ballistic missiles and explosive drones towards Saudi Arabia, according to the Kingdom’s Ministry of Defense.

The official spokesman for the Ministry of Defense, Brigadier General Turki al-Maliki, said that the Saudi air defenses destroyed three ballistic missiles and three explosive-laden drones launched by the Iranian-backed Houthi militia towards the eastern region, Jizan, and Najran.

The interception process caused shrapnel to scatter over a neighborhood in Dammam’s suburb, which resulted in the injury of two children, al-Maliki added.

In a statement by the MoFAIC, “the UAE reiterated that these systematic terror attacks by the Houthis reflect their blatant disregard for the international community and all international laws and norms,” WAM reported.

“The UAE urged the international community to take an immediate and decisive stance to stop these recurrent acts, which target critical infrastructure and threaten the security and stability of the Kingdom, as well as global energy supplies,” according to WAM.

The UAE “stressed that the recurrent threat of these attacks in recent days is a grave escalation that represents new evidence of these militias’ attempts to undermine security and stability in the region,” the ministry said.

