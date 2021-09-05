UAE to launch Rashid Rover to ‘Lake of Dreams’ in Arab world’s first moon mission

The United Arab Emirates will launch its Rashid Rover to the ‘Lake of Dreams’ site, the first Arab country and the fourth worldwide to do so, the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre announced on Saturday.

The ‘Lake of Dreams,’ also known as Lacus Somniorum is in the northeastern side of the moon and is characterized by its unique composition, according to the center.

The rover, which will be launched between August and November 2022, is set to cover a distance of 385,000 kilometers.

The primary landing site of the Rashid rover, the first Arab mission to the Moon, will be an unexplored area. Ensuring safety and scientific value, it has been selected alongside 3 backup locations. Where is this site?#EmiratesLunarMission pic.twitter.com/CGN3E1Jo1u — MBR Space Centre (@MBRSpaceCentre) September 4, 2021

The UAE has been a pioneer in the region for astronomy and space sciences, launching the Arab world’s first space exploration mission to Mars.

The Hope Probe was launched on July 19, 2020, and reached Mars on February 9, 2021, making the UAE the fifth nation in the world to enter the Red Planet’s orbit.

The country first established its own space agency in 2014 and sent its first astronauts to the International Space Station in 2019.

The Emirate of Dubai will host the 72nd edition of the International Astronautical Congress, the world’s largest space conference, in October, the Dubai Media Office announced in August.

The conference, taking place from October 19 to 25, will provide a platform for those interested in the field to network with global space leaders across government, industry, and academia sectors, according to the emirate’s media office.

Organizations will also be able to highlight their capabilities, experience, contributions, and innovations during the conference, the media office said

