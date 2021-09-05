US condemns Houthi attacks targeting civilians in Saudi Arabia, urges end to violence

The US has condemned the Houthi overnight drone and missile attacks on Saudi Arabia that had targeted civilians in the Eastern Province as well as the southern cities of Najran and Jazan, according to a statement from its embassy in the Kingdom.

“Another week, another Houthi attack on civilians. This time, two children were injured in the Kingdom's Eastern Province. These horrific attacks by the Houthis do not serve any military objectives and endanger the lives of civilians. The Houthis must end this violence and engage in the peace process,” the US Embassy in Saudi Arabia said in a tweet in Arabic.

Two children were injured and 14 residential houses were damaged on Saturday when the Iran-backed Houthis launched a barrage of ballistic missiles and explosive drones toward Saudi Arabia, according to the Kingdom’s Ministry of Defense.

The official spokesman for the Ministry of Defense, Brigadier General Turki al-Maliki, said that the Saudi air defenses destroyed three ballistic missiles and three explosive-laden drones launched by the Iranian-backed Houthi militia towards the eastern region, Jazan, and Najran.

