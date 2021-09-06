Saudi Arabia condemns attack targeting security forces in Iraq’s Kirkuk

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday condemned the attack which targeted a checkpoint belonging to Iraqi security forces in the country’s Kirkuk Governorate, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

Thirteen Iraqi policemen were killed in an ISIS attack against a checkpoint in the country’s north early Sunday, security and medical sources said.

The attack, in the region of al-Rashad around 65 kilometers (40 miles) south of Kirkuk city, took place just after midnight, a senior Iraqi police officer said.

Saudi Arabia reiterated its solidarity with Iraq, and said it stands with the people of Iraq “in the face of violence, extremism and terrorism.”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs added that it rejects “these criminal acts, which are incompatible with all religious principles and moral and human values.”

Read more:

ISIS attack kills 13 policemen in Iraq: Medical, security sources

Iraq PM meets with Saudi interior minister, discusses security cooperation