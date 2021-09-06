.
Saudi Arabia executes man for smuggling weapons in planned attack on security forces

Saudi flag. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia's flag is seen waving. (Supplied)
Terrorism

Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

A man who tried to smuggle weapons into Saudi Arabia to carry out plans of attacking security forces in the Kingdom has been executed, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Monday, citing the Ministry of Interior.

Adnan bin Mustafa al-Sharfa, a Saudi national, smuggled weapons to and from the Kingdom and was part of a terrorist cell that aims to “destabilize security in the country,” the ministry said.

The terrorist cell he was a part of had plans to target Saudi Arabian security forces in their headquarters and kill them, according to the statement.

Security officials had arrested al-Sharfa and referred his case to the Specialized Criminal Court where an investigation was launched, SPA reported.

Due to the severity of his crime and his intention to commit a terrorist act, the man was sentenced to death, the ministry said.

The ruling was upheld by the Specialized Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court, and a royal order was also issued to enforce the decision, according to SPA.

