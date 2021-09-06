.
Saudi Arabia foils attempt to smuggle 75,000 amphetamine pills, recipients arrested

Amphetamine narcotics tablets smuggled through pomegranate shipment coming from Lebanon is seized in Saudi Arabia on Friday April 23, 2021. (File photo: SPA)
Crime

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia’s General Directorate of Narcotics Control (GDNC) on Sunday said it foiled a smuggling attempt of 75,794 amphetamine tablets and arrested the drugs recipients.

The arrest was made in coordination with the Kingdom’s Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority.

GDNC said those who attempted the smuggle were three Saudi residents of Syrian and Egyptian nationalities.

The individuals have been arrested and “initial legal measures were taken against them as they were handed to the Public Prosecution,” GDNC said in a statement.

Earlier this week, eight people were arrested after authorities in Saudi Arabia thwarted attempts to smuggle large quantities of alcohol into the country hidden in orange juice and drinking water containers.

Three smuggling operations attempting to import a total of 66,312 bottles of alcohol through Jeddah and al-Batha ports were intercepted.

The Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority carried out the three raids.

