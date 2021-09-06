UAE ‘Golden Visa’: Eligibility now includes managers, CEOs, six more categories

The United Arab Emirates has expanded the “Golden Visa” eligibility to include managers, CEOs, and specialists in various fields, according to an announcement on Sunday.

New regulations in the UAE included the Golden Visa eligibility expansion, which includes specialists in the fields of science, engineering, health, education, business management and technology.

Announced last year, the Golden Visa is granted to doctors, scientists, innovators, researchers, investors and entrepreneurs in various fields, according to the official Emirates News Agency (WAM).

The Golden Visa allows for ten years of residency within the UAE and can be renewed.

“The pathway has been smoothed for highly skilled and specialized residents, investors, entrepreneurs, scientists, pioneers, leading students and graduates,” WAM reported.

The UAE announced earlier this week the launch of fifty new economic initiatives to boost the country's economic competitiveness and attract $150 billion (AED 550 bln) in foreign direct investment in the next nine years, according to government officials.

