UAE welcomes 41 Afghans on humanitarian grounds, including girls’ robotic teams

The United Arab Emirates has welcomed 41 Afghan evacuees, including members of the Afghan girls’ cycling and robotic teams, as well as at-risk human rights activists and their family members, according to state-run WAM news agency.

“The evacuation operation was sponsored by and conducted in cooperation with the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs and IsraAID, which accompanied the group following their entry into Tajikistan from Kabul and onward departure to the UAE,” WAM reported.

While in the UAE, the group of women, girls, and families will be hosted at the Emirates Humanitarian City in Abu Dhabi, where they will receive a comprehensive range of high-quality housing, sanitation, health, and food services to ensure their welfare, according to officials. The group is then slated to depart for Canada, where their immigration applications will be processed on a priority basis.

“The UAE is deeply honored to work alongside its partners in the international community to assist the Afghan people on humanitarian grounds. Recognizing the importance of aiding women, girls, and families in particular, the UAE is sparing no effort to ensure that those in need may reach safety in pursuit of a better future,” said Salem Mohammed al-Zaabi, Director of the International Security Cooperation Department at the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

“Drawing upon our enduring humanitarian commitment and values of cooperation and partnership, the UAE will continue to identify ways to assist Afghan nationals by welcoming them into the country until they depart for their final destinations,” al-Zaabi added.

This latest operation comes as part of the UAE’s humanitarian efforts to host nearly 9,000 Afghan nationals evacuated from Afghanistan on their way to third countries. The UAE has played a significant role in evacuation operations, with the number of Afghans and foreign nationals who have been evacuated since the beginning of August to date reaching almost 40,000.

