‘World’s greatest show’: Emirates features Chris Hemsworth in Expo 2020 Dubai ad

Chris Hemsworth featured in Expo 2020 Dubai ad by Emirates Airline. (Screengrab)
Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The Dubai-based Emirates Airline has released an Expo 2020 Dubai ad featuring Australian actor Chris Hemsworth, which was filmed in 2019 before the coronavirus pandemic hit nations.

“You’re all invited to the world’s greatest show,” Hemsworth says in the commercial.

Expo 2020 Dubai will open its doors to the world in less than a month.

It is a global exhibition celebrating the most cutting-edge innovations and boasting 191 pavilions for countries, under the theme of “connecting minds and creating the future.”

The exposition is expected to feature street festivals, parades, stage shows, and music concerts. It will also offer over 200 restaurants for the most diverse dining experiences.

“Before anyone heard of COVID-19 and Expo 2020 Dubai was still under construction, we teamed up with Chris Hemsworth and created this commercial,” Emirates said in a tweet.

“We are so excited that Expo 2020 Dubai is finally here. We hope you enjoy it and hope to see you there,” the airline added.

Hemsworth said he partnered with Emirates and Expo 2020 Dubai in 2019 to “help bring awareness to what is a really important event for the world.”

“If you are able to travel and you feel it’s safe, I sincerely hope you can make it,” he added.

Expo 2020 Dubai is set to take place from October 1, 2021, until March 31, 2022.

