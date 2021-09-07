Saudi Arabia’s KSrelief implements ‘back-to-school’ project in Yemen

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) signed an agreement to implement the “back to school” project in Yemen’s governorates of Hajjah, Saada and al-Bayda, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported Tuesday.

The project, which will benefit 7,140 individuals, will distribute school bags, tools, school uniforms, and essential COVID-19 prevention supplies such as masks, sterilizers, and awareness leaflets, to all male and female students in the governorates.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

There are also 32 alternative classrooms equipped with school supplies, tables, chairs, and desks for schools that have been completely destroyed, SPA said.

#KSrelief signs a joint implementation agreement for Back to School Project in a number of governorates, #Yemen pic.twitter.com/S8wUaEQnon — KSrelief (@KSRelief_EN) September 6, 2021

“This comes within the framework of the Kingdom’s keenness, represented by KSrelief, to promote the safe and regular educational process in Yemen,” the press agency said.

KSrelief is dedicated to coordinating and providing international relief to crisis-afflicted communities.

Yemen is Saudi Arabia and KSrelief’s top beneficiary, with the center completing 618 projects worth $3,908,955,384 in the country.

Other KSrelief projects

The Child Soldiers Rehabilitation Program, Project Masam for Clearing Landmines from Yemen, and the Artificial Limbs Program, are among the many KSrelief projects in Yemen.

The center has other projects for Yemen in different sectors, including food security, health, education, and protection.

In July, KSrelief signed a $60 million deal with the World Food Program (WFP) to ensure that the food needs of nearly 50 million people in Yemen are met.

The program, which will last for six months, aims to secure 68,545 tons of food for more than 4,900,000 people suffering from acute food insecurity in 15 Yemeni governorates, according to SPA.

Last year, Saudi Arabia pledged $500 million aid for Yemen to support the Yemen Humanitarian Response Plan 2020 and COVID-19 Response plan.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia pledges $430 mln for humanitarian response plan in Yemen

Saudi Arabia signs $40 mln WFP agreement to prevent famine and malnutrition in Yemen

Donors promise Yemen $1.35 billion in aid at Saudi Arabia-UN virtual conference