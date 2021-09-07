Saudi Arabia’s Nazaha announces arrests in 20 new corruption cases

Saudi Arabia’s top anti-corruption authority has initiated 20 new cases in recent weeks, including some involving former security officials at the ministries of interior and national guard.

The first case announced in cooperation of the Ministry of National Guard where a Major General, along with three retired officers holding the rank of a Major General, were investigated with for their illicit activities during their work at the ministry. They are accused of receiving installments amounting to 212,222,000 Saudi Riyals from an owner of a local company representing foreign companies.

A second case involved a Director of a projects management contracting company who was arrested for paying financial installments of 24,000,000 Saudi Riyals, and 500,000 Saudi Riyals in the form of travel expenses for government employees and their family members, in return for manipulating the quantities and requirements of government projects.

A retired Lieutenant Colonel, a retired Brigadier General in the Presidency of State Security and a retired government employee, in the 13th rank in the Ministry of Interior, were also arrested and investigated with another retired Major General of the Ministry of National Guard for receiving 2,000,000 Saudi Riyals in cash as well as an uncashed cheque of 50,000,000 SR Saudi Riyals. Another retired employee from the Ministry of Interior was investigated with for receiving paid travel expenses from the company.

The National Anti-Corruption Commission (Nazaha) is a Saudi Arabian governmental anti-corruption agency established in 2011. Last November, the entity arrested 226 people involved in 158 criminal corruption cases.

