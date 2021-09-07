Saudi Crown Prince, UAE’s Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed discuss bilateral ties

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, have discussed strengthening bilateral ties, the official Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported on Tuesday.

The Crown Prince and Sheikh Mohammed deliberated the prospects of further consolidating the strategic cooperation between the two fraternal countries, a statement said.

This came as Sheikh Mohammed received a phone call from the Crown Prince where they exchanged views over the latest developments in the region and reviewed a number of issues of common interest.

Sheikh Mohammed had visited Saudi Arabia in July for an official visit.

After the talks, Sheikh Mohammed wrote on twitter: “My brother Mohammed bin Salman and I discussed ways to further deepen the fraternal bond and strategic cooperation between our nations.”

“The partnership between the UAE and Saudi Arabia continues to be strong and prosperous.”

