.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Saudi Crown Prince, UAE’s Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed discuss bilateral ties

  • Font
Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, left, meets with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, right, in Riyadh on Monday 19 July 2021. (SPA)
Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, left, meets with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, right, in Riyadh on Monday 19 July 2021. (SPA)

Saudi Crown Prince, UAE’s Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed discuss bilateral ties

Jennifer Bell, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, have discussed strengthening bilateral ties, the official Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported on Tuesday.

The Crown Prince and Sheikh Mohammed deliberated the prospects of further consolidating the strategic cooperation between the two fraternal countries, a statement said.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

This came as Sheikh Mohammed received a phone call from the Crown Prince where they exchanged views over the latest developments in the region and reviewed a number of issues of common interest.

Sheikh Mohammed had visited Saudi Arabia in July for an official visit.

After the talks, Sheikh Mohammed wrote on twitter: “My brother Mohammed bin Salman and I discussed ways to further deepen the fraternal bond and strategic cooperation between our nations.”

“The partnership between the UAE and Saudi Arabia continues to be strong and prosperous.”

Read more:

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince meets with Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince in Riyadh

Saudi Crown Prince announces ‘Reviving Historic Jeddah’ project

UAE announces plans to invest billions in economy, ease visa rules for expats

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi companies among ‘best places to work’ in Middle East in 2021 Saudi companies among ‘best places to work’ in Middle East in 2021
Dubai hotels gear up for a bumper season ahead of Expo 2020 Dubai hotels gear up for a bumper season ahead of Expo 2020
Top Content
UAE ‘Golden Visa’: Eligibility now includes managers, CEOs, six more categories UAE ‘Golden Visa’: Eligibility now includes managers, CEOs, six more categories
India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani earns $3.7 billion in one day India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani earns $3.7 billion in one day
Half of heart attack cases in UAE are patients under 50: Experts Half of heart attack cases in UAE are patients under 50: Experts
Leader of Afghanistan’s Panjshir resistance movement calls for ‘national uprising’ Leader of Afghanistan’s Panjshir resistance movement calls for ‘national uprising’
Israel’s IDF Chief: We have plans in place for when we decide to attack Iran Israel’s IDF Chief: We have plans in place for when we decide to attack Iran
Curtain divides male, female students as Afghan universities open under Taliban rule Curtain divides male, female students as Afghan universities open under Taliban rule
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More