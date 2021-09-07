.
Saudi King Salman fires director of public security, orders investigation

First Lieutenant General Khaled al-Harbi
First Lieutenant General Khaled al-Harbi seen sitting bottom row center during a monitoring of the Hajj pilgrimage. (File photo)

Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman has ordered the termination of First Lieutenant General Khaled al-Harbi, the head of the Kingdom’s Public Security.

Al-Harbi had been forced into retirement while an investigation has been opened into violations he has committed during his role as top public security chief, according to an official royal decree published on state-run Saudi Press Agency.

The royal decree issued on Monday said al-Harbi had committed “violations with the aim of seizing public money for personal use” and that he was “accused of committing a number of crimes, including forgery, bribery and abuse of influence with the participation of eighteen people from the public and private sectors.”

Saudi Arabia’s National Anti-Corruption Commission (Nazaha) is expected to complete the investigation procedures with all those involved in the graft case against al-Harbi and those linked to him.

Earlier in the day, had initiated 20 new cases in recent weeks, including some involving former security officials at the ministries of interior and national guard.

Saudi Arabia’s Nazaha announces arrests in 20 new corruption cases

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman issues several new royal decrees

Soft power of Saudi Arabia

