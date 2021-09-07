.
Saudi authorities foil attempt to smuggle 233 kg of hashish in the Eastern Province

At least seven people have been arrested in the drug bust operation, three Yemenis, two Syrians, an Egyptian and a Jordanian. (SPA)

Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Authorities in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province have foiled an attempt by smugglers to bring in 233 kilograms of narcotic hashish in the Kingdom’s Eastern Province, according to an official spokesman.

The official spokesman of the General Directorate of Narcotics Control, Major Muhammad al-Nujaidi, said the drug bust was carried out within the framework of the continuous security follow-up to criminal activities targeting the security of the Kingdom and its youth with drugs.

It was followed up and seized in coordination with the border guards according to a tight security plan, and the arrest of those involved in the attempt to smuggle it.

At least seven people have been arrested in the drug bust operation, three Yemenis, two Syrians, an Egyptian and a Jordanian.

