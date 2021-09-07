Sneak preview: Explore videos of what countries have to offer at Expo 2020 Dubai

Expo 2020 Dubai will open its doors to the world in less than a month. A global exhibition celebrating the most cutting-edge innovations and boasting 191 pavilions for countries, under the theme of “connecting minds and creating the future.”

The event will also have street festivals, parades, stage shows, and music concerts. It will also offer over 200 restaurants for the most diverse dining experiences.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Here are a few video previews of what you should expect to see at each country’s pavilions:

The UK’s pavilion will highlight artificial intelligence and space technology.

The Ukraine pavilion will focus on building a more balance world through living a smart life utilizing future technology.

The Monaco pavilion will present a “Garden of opportunities”.

The Switzerland pavilion offers you a chance to take a hike to discover how the country is responding to the challenges of tomorrow.

Australia’s pavilion will focus on innovation in astronomy.

Russia’s pavilion will highlight how creative minds drive the future.

South Korea’s pavilion will enable you to take a walk on the mobile-guided trail through unique and dynamic architecture.

Brazil will offer you the chance to walk through a waterfall and experience the Amazon basin.

Czech will explain how fertile lands can be created in barren conditions through extracting water vapor from the air.

Singapore will allow you to explore a nine meter tall garden cones landscape and talk a walk in the forest canopy.

Germany will show you all the most cutting-edge devices in many themed areas.

Netherlands will highlight an integrated climate system of innovations including a vertical farm.

Read more:

Dubai Expo 2020: Everything you need to know about the UAE mega-event

Expo 2020 Dubai: The architectural wonders of Middle East pavilions

What to see at Expo 2020 Dubai: Flash mobs, singing robots and self-driving cars