UAE sends fourth aid plane to Afghanistan capital Kabul

The United Arab Emirates has sent its fourth aid plane to Kabul, carrying essential medical and food needs to support humanitarian efforts in Afghanistan, the official Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

“The UAE air bridge continues around the clock to intensify its assistance that benefits thousands of Afghan families, especially women, children and the elderly,” WAM said.

The report added that sending aid is within the framework of the UAE’s “longstanding humanitarian approach in extending a helping hand to communities and groups that need assistance, especially during crises.”

The UAE this week welcomed 41 Afghan evacuees, including members of the Afghan girls’ cycling and robotic teams, as well as at-risk human rights activists and their family members.

“The evacuation operation was sponsored by and conducted in cooperation with the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs and IsraAID, which accompanied the group following their entry into Tajikistan from Kabul and onward departure to the UAE,” WAM reported.

