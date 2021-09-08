.
Saudi FM hopes Taliban, Afghan parties will work to maintain peace and security

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud speaks during a news conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia March 22, 2021. (Reuters)
Afghanistan

Rawad Taha, Al Arabiya English

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said that the Kingdom hopes that the Taliban movement and all Afghan parties will work to maintain peace and security and protect the lives and property of civilians.

The minister stressed that Riyadh hopes that the formation of the caretaker government in Afghanistan will be a step in the right direction towards achieving security and stability, rejecting violence and extremism, and building a bright future in line with these aspirations, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

He also affirmed the Kingdom’s support for the Afghan people and the choices they make regarding the future of their country away from external interference.

The minister reiterated Riyadh’s stand by the people of Afghanistan during this crucial stage in their history.

In addition, he stressed that the Kingdom attaches the utmost importance to supporting the ways through which Afghanistan can overcome its current challenges.

These statements came during Prince Faisal’s participation in the virtual ministerial meeting on Afghanistan.

The Taliban had unveiled on Tuesday its interim government. The movement’s spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, announced that the new prime minister is Mullah Muhammad Hassan and that Abdul Ghani Barader will take over the position of deputy prime minister.

