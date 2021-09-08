.
US Secretary of State commends UAE evacuation efforts in Afghanistan

  • Font
Jennifer Bell, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has commended the support by the United Arab Emirates for the evacuation operations in Afghanistan in a phone call with Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation

During the conversation, the two top diplomats discussed the strategic relations between the two nations and the latest situation in Afghanistan, including the regional efforts being made to establish peace, security and stability in the region, the official Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

On Tuesday, the UAE sent its fourth aid plane to Kabul, carrying essential medical and food needs to support humanitarian efforts in Afghanistan.

The UAE this week also welcomed 41 Afghan evacuees, including members of the Afghan girls’ cycling and robotic teams, as well as at-risk human rights activists and their family members.

During the conversation Sheikh Abdullah underlined the breadth and depth of the strategic relations between the UAE and US and the steady growth in cooperation between the two nations across all fronts.

He underlined the UAE’s support for the international evacuation efforts in Afghanistan, and for the global efforts to help Afghan people achieve their aspirations for stability, development and prosperity .

The US Secretary of State lauded the steady growth in strategic relations between the two nations across all fields.

