Arab Coalition destroys third Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia’s Khamis Mushait

The Arab Coalition destroyed a third Houthi explosive drone targeting Saudi Arabia’s Khamis Mushait hours after two other drones were intercepted, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Thursday.

The coalition said it thwarted the Iran-backed militia’s attempt to target civilians and civilian objects in the Kingdom, according to SPA.

A few hours earlier, the Arab Coalition said that Saudi Arabia’s air defenses intercepted and destroyed two explosive drones that were also heading towards Khamis Mushait.

“The Houthi militia deliberately targeted civilians and civilian infrastructure. We are dealing with the threats firmly to protect civilians from hostile attacks,” the coalition said in a statement.

The Iran-backed group has recently ramped up its attacks on Saudi Arabia, launching dozens of explosive drones and ballistic missiles, most of which the coalition and Saudi defense forces have managed to intercept.

On Wednesday, the Kingdom’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations called on the Security Council to “strongly condemn” the Houthis’ actions, “to shoulder its responsibility towards the Iranian-backed Houthi militias and their weapons supplied, and to deny the resources which fund their act of aggression that threatens international peace and security.”

In a letter to the UN, Ambassador Abdallah al-Mouallimi said the group’s actions were a “flagrant violation of International Law and relevant Security Council resolutions.”

#SaudiArabia ’s letter the the #UnitedNations Security Council in regards to the latest attack committed by the terrorist Iran-backed Houthi Militia. The #Kingdom’s Eastern Province, Jazan & Najran were target by 3 ballistic missiles & 3 bombs resulted in the injuries of children pic.twitter.com/XS8ggV02tT — KSA Mission UN 🇸🇦🇺🇳 (@ksamissionun) September 8, 2021

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will undertake all necessary and deterrent measures to protect its territory and national capacities, stop these hostile, cross-border acts of aggression and safeguard civilians and civilian objects in accordance with the International Humanitarian Law,” he said in the letter.

The attacks continue to hinder efforts towards regional stability and international peace, and jeopardize UN efforts to reach a comprehensive political solution in Yemen, Saudi Arabia’s Mission to the UN said in a tweet on Thursday.

Therefore,we call upon the #SecurityCouncil to strongly condemn such actions,to shoulder its responsibility towards the Iranian-backed Houthi militias & their weapons supplier & to deny the resources which fund their act of aggression that threatens international peace & security — KSA Mission UN 🇸🇦🇺🇳 (@ksamissionun) September 8, 2021

The internationally-recognized Yemeni government has repeatedly expressed its willingness to end the years-long war against the Houthis. Iran backs the militia in its war and supplies the group with weapons and training.

Despite several attempts to reach a ceasefire, the Houthis have refused to engage in talks

