.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Bahrain makes all prisoners eligible for ‘alternative sentences’

  • Font
Bahraini police in the village of Shahrakkan, south of Manama. (File photo: AFP)
Bahraini police in the village of Shahrakkan, south of Manama. (File photo: AFP)

Bahrain makes all prisoners eligible for ‘alternative sentences’

Tuqa Khalid, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Bahrain extended an “alternative sentencing” reform to include all prisoners, state news agency BNA reported on Thursday.

Previously prisoners were required to have served half of their sentence before being eligible for alternative sentencing.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The new prison reform allows all prisoners to be eligible for “alternative sentencing” even prior to having started serving their sentences.

“Alternative sentences may include community service, home detention, exclusion orders, non-contact orders, electronic tagging, rehabilitation programs or compensation,” BNA reported.

A Bahrain Government spokesperson said: “As part of the wide-ranging criminal justice reforms, Bahrain’s Courts will now be in a position to make much greater use of alternative sentencing and the justice system will more clearly focus on the rehabilitation of offenders and their reintegration into society.”

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Taliban bring back morality police as ministry of vice and virtue Taliban bring back morality police as ministry of vice and virtue
Apple expected to reveal iPhone 13 at Sept. 14 event Apple expected to reveal iPhone 13 at Sept. 14 event
Top Content
Expo 2020 Dubai launches passport for visitors to collect global stamps Expo 2020 Dubai launches passport for visitors to collect global stamps
Spanish woman sues after DNA test reveals she was swapped at birth Spanish woman sues after DNA test reveals she was swapped at birth
US plans to normalize Syria-Lebanon relations are doomed to fail US plans to normalize Syria-Lebanon relations are doomed to fail
Lebanon launches cash subsidy cards for 500,000 families Lebanon launches cash subsidy cards for 500,000 families
Taliban deliberating on inaugurating their government on 9/11 anniversary: Report Taliban deliberating on inaugurating their government on 9/11 anniversary: Report
Taliban bring back morality police as ministry of vice and virtue Taliban bring back morality police as ministry of vice and virtue
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More