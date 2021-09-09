Bahrain makes all prisoners eligible for ‘alternative sentences’

Bahrain extended an “alternative sentencing” reform to include all prisoners, state news agency BNA reported on Thursday.

Previously prisoners were required to have served half of their sentence before being eligible for alternative sentencing.

The new prison reform allows all prisoners to be eligible for “alternative sentencing” even prior to having started serving their sentences.

“Alternative sentences may include community service, home detention, exclusion orders, non-contact orders, electronic tagging, rehabilitation programs or compensation,” BNA reported.

A Bahrain Government spokesperson said: “As part of the wide-ranging criminal justice reforms, Bahrain’s Courts will now be in a position to make much greater use of alternative sentencing and the justice system will more clearly focus on the rehabilitation of offenders and their reintegration into society.”