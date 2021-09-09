Dubai ruler congratulates UAE team on success in Tokyo Paralympic Games

Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid has praised the United Arab Emirates Paralympic team on winning three medals.

Three Emiratis scooped gold, silver, and bronze at the 16th Summer Paralympic Games, which concluded earlier this week in Tokyo, Japan, and saw the participation of 4,400 athletes representing 163 countries.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Abdulla Sultan al-Aryani, 51, put UAE on the Tokyo Paralympic Games’ list of gold-medal winners after coming out on top in the men's 50m SH1 rifle competition.

A two-time world champion, al-Aryani had also won gold in London in 2012, and his gold medal in Tokyo came after Mohamed al-Qayed had won bronze in the men's 100m T34 competition.

Al-Qayed also added the men’s 800m T34 silver to his and UAE’s medal tally.

Sheikh Mohammed received the UAE Paralympic delegation at the Dubai World Trade Centre on Wednesday and said the success of the Paralympic champions is a source of pride for the UAE, according to state news agency WAM.

"We are proud of your achievements and the medals you have won at the Tokyo Paralympic Games,” he said. “You have not only raised the UAE’s profile in the international sports arena, but have also shown that hard work, dedication and perseverance are key to success.”

“Your accomplishments will serve as an inspiration to others seeking to achieve their goals.”

Mohamed Fadhel al-Hameli, chairman of the UAE Paralympic Committee, thanked the Dubai ruler for his congratulatory remarks, adding that his words would further encourage the UAE Paralympian champions to double their efforts to continue to achieve in the Paralympic sporting arena.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia initiative aims to encourage people with disabilities into sport

Afghans arrive for Paralympics; to be mostly out of sight

Dubai authorities discuss safe return of fans to athletic events