.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

US Navy launches drone task force in Gulf amid Iran tensions

  • Font
Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, left, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces, shakes hands with Capt. Michael D. Brasseur, the first commodore of Task Force (TF 59) during a commissioning ceremony for TF 59 onboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain, Sept. 9. (US Navy)
Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, left, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces, shakes hands with Capt. Michael D. Brasseur, the first commodore of Task Force (TF 59) during a commissioning ceremony for TF 59 onboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain, Sept. 9. (US Navy)

US Navy launches drone task force in Gulf amid Iran tensions

Tuqa Khalid, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The US Navy's Fifth Fleet launched on Thursday a new task force in the Gulf integrating drones and artificial intelligence after a series of maritime attacks blamed on Iran.

The task force will rely on regional and coalition partnerships.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The bottom line on why we’re doing this is so that we can develop and integrate unmanned systems and AI as a means to do two things,” said Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of NAVCENT, US 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces.

“One, enhance our maritime domain awareness, and two, increase deterrence,” he added.

Arch enemies Iran and Israel have exchanged accusations over responsibility for attacks targeting maritime vessels linked to each country in the waters of the Gulf since February.

Western countries said Iran was behind the drone attack on Israeli-linked MT Mercer Street tanker off Oman’s coast which killed two people on board. Tehran denies the allegations.

The maritime attacks come at a time when the nuclear talks between Iran and the US are stalled.

The US fifth fleet’s area of operations encompasses approximately 2.5 million square miles of water area and includes the Gulf, Gulf of Oman, Red Sea and parts of the Indian Ocean.

The Fifth Fleet is based Bahrain.

Read more:

Israeli defense minister threatens to strike Iran after drone attack on tanker

Iran-backed forces believed to have seized tanker off Fujairah: Maritime sources

Britain, US united in condemnation of Iran’s attack on tanker: British FM

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Facebook employees hired to go through millions of private WhatsApp messages: Report Facebook employees hired to go through millions of private WhatsApp messages: Report
UAE ‘Projects of the 50’ initiative to attract coders is a ‘bold step,’ experts say UAE ‘Projects of the 50’ initiative to attract coders is a ‘bold step,’ experts say
Top Content
Saudi King Salman fires director of public security, orders investigation Saudi King Salman fires director of public security, orders investigation
Leopard and cat face-off after both fall into a well in India Leopard and cat face-off after both fall into a well in India
Expo 2020 Dubai launches passport for visitors to collect global stamps Expo 2020 Dubai launches passport for visitors to collect global stamps
Facebook employees hired to go through millions of private WhatsApp messages: Report Facebook employees hired to go through millions of private WhatsApp messages: Report
Japan Ambassador to Saudi Arabia goes viral for eating dish the traditional way Japan Ambassador to Saudi Arabia goes viral for eating dish the traditional way
US inching ‘closer’ to closing door on return to Iran nuclear deal: Blinken US inching ‘closer’ to closing door on return to Iran nuclear deal: Blinken
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More