US defense secretary puts off scheduled visit to Saudi Arabia

The top US defense official will no longer visit Saudi Arabia despite being scheduled to do so as part of a regional tour following the US withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Lloyd Austin was in the region to thank Washington's allies for their support and held during the chaotic evacuation from Afghanistan, which was ordered by President Joe Biden last month.

Austin started his tour of the Gulf with a visit to Qatar, where the US has its biggest base in the region, Al-Udeid Air Base.

One of the highlights of my day was meeting and hearing the stories of our incredible servicewomen and men at @NSA_Bahrain. You all have done heroic work to support the Afghanistan evacuation mission — the largest military airlift mission in history. pic.twitter.com/BT4IifWMO7 — Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III (@SecDef) September 8, 2021

The defense secretary also made stops in Kuwait and Bahrain.

He was also scheduled to visit Saudi Arabia, but Pentagon officials said there was a "scheduling" conflict. His trip is expected to be rescheduled, but no date has been set.

