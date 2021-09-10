.
Emirates offers discount for early booking to visit Dubai and Expo 2020

Emirates airline
Emirates airline has launched an Early Bird Expo 2020 Dubai deal offering up to 20 percent on fares to Dubai when they book their flights early. (Supplied)
Aviation

Emirates offers discount for early booking to visit Dubai and Expo 2020

Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Emirates airline has launched its latest initiative under a global campaign to promote Dubai as a destination to people from all walks of life this winter season, according to Emirates News Agency (WAM).

The airline’s Early Bird Expo 2020 Dubai deal, launched this week across its global markets, will enable customers to save up to 20 percent on fares to Dubai when they book their flights early.

Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Chief Commercial Officer said: “Dubai truly has something for everyone and this winter, as our home city hosts Expo 2020, the excitement and range of attractions for visitors will ratchet up, including various once-in-a-lifetime experiences.”

He added, “As Dubai’s home airline, Emirates is launching a series of initiatives to make it even more compelling for travelers to plan their visit and experience Dubai.

“Last month, we announced that we’ll give a free Expo Day Pass to every Emirates customer travelling to Dubai during the Expo period, and we introduced an innovative ‘mile a minute’ offer for our Skywards members. Today we are launching an early booking discount on flights to Dubai across all our markets. In the coming weeks, we plan to roll out offers tailored for families, a special Expo edition of our popular ‘My Emirates Pass’ product, a celebratory offer for the UAE’s 50th jubilee anniversary and more...”

Whether exploring Dubai solo, as a family, or reconnecting with family and friends, there has never been a better time to visit Dubai than this winter season. Emirates’ current special promotions.

Read more: UAE to lift travel ban on vaccinated residents from India, Pakistan, others

