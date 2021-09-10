Saudi Arabia to build world’s largest Lego of a Formal One car ahead of F1 event

Saudi Arabia will launch a world record-breaking attempt to build the largest Lego of a Formula One car ahead of the Kingdom’s first ever F1 race.

The Saudi Automobile & Motorcycle Federation (SAMF) – promoter of the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix– plans to use more than half-a-million colored plastic pieces to create a replica of iconic Formula One car.

The assembly process for the Lego brick build of the Formula One car will take place at Red See Mall in Jeddah and will take approximately one week to construct.

The process will begin on September 15 with the first brick to be placed by Prince Saud bin Abdullah bin Jalawi, adviser to the governor of Makkah Region and acting Governor of Jeddah and Prince Khalid bin Sultan Al-Abdullah al-Faisal, chairman of the Saudi Automobile & Motorcycle Federation (SAMF).

Prince Khalid said: “It is with great pleasure that I announce our plan to build the largest LEGO brick build of a Formula One car the world has ever seen.”

"The 2021 Formula One Saudi Arabian Grand Prix is all about breaking records and we are therefore delighted to have another record breaker on our hands, with the Jeddah Corniche Circuit also set to become the longest and fastest street circuit in the world.”

“This exciting project is all about giving back to our community and truly reflects our kingdom’s true ingenuity and commitment to improving the lives of all our citizens.”

“I could not be prouder to be a part of building a better future for our nation’s youth and I am very excited to see the outcome of this ground-breaking activity”.

The last brick will be placed on September 23- Saudi Arabia’s National Day when Guinness World Records representatives will be on hand via livestream to record and certify the Lego brick build of the Formula 1 car as the world’s largest.

The record-breaking bid will be in aid of Ehsan - Saudi Arabia’s focal national charity.

Ehsan, Saudi Arabia’s National Platform for Charitable Work, was founded in April 2020 as part of efforts to support charitable giving in the Kingdom across a variety of areas including social, educational, healthcare, relief, environmental, economic, and technical care.

The 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix is also offering residents across the Kingdom the chance to personally participate in the world record attempt brick by brick.

Formula One fans in the Kingdom will be able to become a part of this world record-breaking attempt by visiting saudiarabiangp.com/en/lego where they can register to ‘purchase’ a brick that will be part of the final assembled Lego build, with each donation going directly – and in full - to Ehsan.

The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will be held in the Kingdom for the first time from December 3 to 5 in the Jeddah Corniche.

The Jeddah Street Circuit is a record-breaking circuit that includes the longest street circuit and the highest number of corners in the history of Formula 1 races, according to the Grand Prix.

