UAE’s Barakah nuclear power station starts second reactor

Barakah nuclear power station in the United Arab Emirates began operating its second reactor, the Abu Dhabi government media office said on Friday, after the first reactor started commercial operations in April.



The Barakah nuclear power plant in the Abu Dhabi emirate is the first nuclear power station in the Arab world and part of the oil producing state's efforts to diversify its energy mix.

The first unit of the plant started commercial operations in April. Unit 2 was issued an operating license in March this year.

When completed Barakah, which is being built by Korea Electric Power Corp (KEPCO), will have four reactors with 5,600 megawatts (MW) of total capacity -- equivalent to around 25 percent of the UAE’s peak demand.

