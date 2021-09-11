Arab Coalition thwarts latest Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia’s Khamis Mushait

The Arab Coalition intercepted and destroyed a Houthi explosive drone launched towards Saudi Arabia’s Khamis Mushait, the coalition said in a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) on Saturday.

The attack is one of the Iran-backed group’s hostile and deliberate attempts to target civilians and civilian objects in the Kingdom, the coalition said.

The militia’s attempts to launch explosive-laden drones have been repelled, and the coalition is taking strict measures to protect civilians, SPA reported.

The Arab Coalition on Thursday destroyed three Houthi explosive drones that were also targeting Khamis Mushait.

“The Houthi militia deliberately targeted civilians and civilian infrastructure. We are dealing with the threats firmly to protect civilians from hostile attacks,” the coalition said in a statement at the time.

The Iran-backed group has recently ramped up its attacks on Saudi Arabia, launching dozens of explosive drones and ballistic missiles, most of which the coalition and Saudi defense forces have managed to intercept.

Saudi Arabia calls for UN action

Last week, the Kingdom’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations called on the Security Council to “strongly condemn” the Houthis’ actions, “to shoulder its responsibility towards the Iranian-backed Houthi militias and their weapons supplied, and to deny the resources which fund their act of aggression that threatens international peace and security.”

In a letter to the UN, Ambassador Abdallah al-Mouallimi said the group’s actions were a “flagrant violation of International Law and relevant Security Council resolutions.”

#SaudiArabia ’s letter the the #UnitedNations Security Council in regards to the latest attack committed by the terrorist Iran-backed Houthi Militia. The #Kingdom’s Eastern Province, Jazan & Najran were target by 3 ballistic missiles & 3 bombs resulted in the injuries of children pic.twitter.com/XS8ggV02tT — KSA Mission UN 🇸🇦🇺🇳 (@ksamissionun) September 8, 2021

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will undertake all necessary and deterrent measures to protect its territory and national capacities, stop these hostile, cross-border acts of aggression and safeguard civilians and civilian objects in accordance with the International Humanitarian Law,” he said in the letter.

The attacks continue to hinder efforts towards regional stability and international peace, and jeopardize UN efforts to reach a comprehensive political solution in Yemen, Saudi Arabia’s Mission to the UN said in a tweet on Thursday.

Therefore,we call upon the #SecurityCouncil to strongly condemn such actions,to shoulder its responsibility towards the Iranian-backed Houthi militias & their weapons supplier & to deny the resources which fund their act of aggression that threatens international peace & security — KSA Mission UN 🇸🇦🇺🇳 (@ksamissionun) September 8, 2021

