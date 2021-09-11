.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Saudi Arabia extends visas for expats, residents stuck abroad until Nov 30

  • Font
A passport with country entry stamps is pictured. (Unsplash, Henry Thong)
A passport with country entry stamps is pictured. (Unsplash, Henry Thong)

Saudi Arabia extends visas for expats, residents stuck abroad until Nov 30

Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia has announced that it will automatically extend the validity of resident permits (Iqama) for expats outside the country and of visit, exit and re-entry visas without fees or charges for all expats until November 30, according to the Kingdom’s General Directorate of Passports.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Directorate indicated that the extension will be carried out electronically without the need for visa holders to visit the department of passports, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Friday.

The extension process will be valid for holders of residence permits as well as residents holding exit and re-entry visas who were previously stuck in countries that were not permitted entry into the Kingdom due to COVID-19 precautions and measures.

This also applies to visit visa holders who are from countries that were suspended from traveling to Saudi Arabia.

The visas will be automatically validated until November 30.

The visa extensions, which were issued by the Minister of Finance, come as the Kingdom’s government continues to deal with the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic in the most appropriate manner, SPA reported.

Saudi Arabia lifted its COVID-19 travel ban to the United Arab Emirates, Argentina, and South Africa on September 8, a move long-anticipated by many in the region and worldwide.

Saudi Arabia lifts COVID-19 travel ban to, from UAE, South Africa starting Sept. 8 Coronavirus Coronavirus Saudi Arabia lifts COVID-19 travel ban to, from UAE, South Africa starting Sept. 8

The Kingdom has offered multiple extensions to residents stuck outside the Kingdom, and travelers on visit visas since the pandemic's onset which impacted travel regulations worldwide.

In August, Saudi Arabia reopened its borders to foreign tourists and began allowing entry to tourist visa holders after a months-long ban due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Citizens from 49 countries can apply for a tourist e-visa through the “Spirit of Saudi” website, visitsaudi.com.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia lifts COVID-19 travel ban to, from UAE, South Africa starting Sept. 8

Saudi Crown Prince, UAE’s Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed discuss bilateral ties

Expo 2020 Dubai: The architectural wonders of Middle East pavilions

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Anniversary of 9/11: Detailed chronology of events that rocked the US 20 years ago Anniversary of 9/11: Detailed chronology of events that rocked the US 20 years ago
Taliban tighten control over Panjshir with killings, food restrictions: Report Taliban tighten control over Panjshir with killings, food restrictions: Report
Top Content
Taliban kill former Vice President Saleh’s brother: Report Taliban kill former Vice President Saleh’s brother: Report
No COVID vaccines, tests needed for millions visiting Dubai’s Expo 2020 No COVID vaccines, tests needed for millions visiting Dubai’s Expo 2020
Who’s who in Lebanon’s new government? Who’s who in Lebanon’s new government?
Anniversary of 9/11: Detailed chronology of events that rocked the US 20 years ago Anniversary of 9/11: Detailed chronology of events that rocked the US 20 years ago
Egypt to offer high-speed internet for 60mln people in major digital innovation drive Egypt to offer high-speed internet for 60mln people in major digital innovation drive
Taliban tighten control over Panjshir with killings, food restrictions: Report Taliban tighten control over Panjshir with killings, food restrictions: Report
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More