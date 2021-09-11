Saudi Arabia's FM meets Albania's PM, discuss strengthening cooperation

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met with Albania's Prime Minister Edi Rama in an official visit on Saturday.

The two discussed strengthening cooperation between the two countries.

Prince Faisal said on Twitter: “I had the pleasure of visiting the Republic of Albania and was honored to convey the greetings of the Kingdom’s leadership to Prime Minister Edi Rama, we also discussed strengthening our cooperation in all fields, building on the strong friendship between our two countries.”

The Saudi minister also met the ambassador of the Kingdom to Albania, Faisal bin Ghazi Hifzi.

“The talks session dealt with ways to consolidate the economic partnership between the two countries in light of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, in addition to discussing the intensification of cooperation between the Kingdom and Albania in the political and economic fields,” Saudi Gazette reported.

“The talks also covered the Kingdom’s regional and international efforts to preserve the planet and the content of the announcement of Crown Prince with regard to the Green Saudi Arabia and the Green Middle East initiatives,” the report added.

