Saudi authorities foil attempts to smuggle over 1.1 mln hidden Captagon pills 

Saudi Arabian authorities have foiled four attempts to smuggle over 1.1 million Captagon pills, found hidden in shipments sent to the Kingdom through different land, air, and sea customs border crossings, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Friday.

The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority said that the first smuggling attempt was at the customs of King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, where 112,810 Captagon pills were found hidden in a shipment of household dough kneaders.

The pills were hidden under a container where the dough was placed, according to the authority.

The second attempt was thwarted after 80,000 pills were found hidden in a postal parcel that contains water purification filters, SPA reported.

The Duba Port customs foiled the third attempt, in which 917,636 Captagon pills were found.

The King Fahd Causeway Customs foiled the fourth attempt when they found 11,276 pills hidden in one of the vehicles coming to the Kingdom through the port.

The authority said it would continue to tighten customs control over Saudi Arabia’s imports, adding that it stands against any attempts by smugglers to try to bring drugs into the Kingdom.

It also called on citizens and residents to contribute to the fight against smuggling to protect society and the economy.

