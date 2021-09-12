Golden Visa: UAE doctors react to receiving long-term 10-year residency 

The United Arab Emirates last week extended its Golden Visa eligibility to a range of distinguished individuals, one of the most recent groups to obtain eligibility for the 10-year residency were UAE-based doctors.

Doctors working in Abu Dhabi’s Health Services Company (SEHA) have said the kind gesture from the UAE would have a significant impact on their lives and their families, Emirates News Agency WAM reported on Saturday.

The initiative will grant doctors and their families 10-year residency visas, providing them with more stability.

“When I received the phone call to tell me that I had been granted golden residency in the UAE for 10 years, I was overjoyed and very proud and that the UAE government appreciated my work and efforts over the past seven years at Tawam Hospital and I felt a sense of belonging to this great country,” Head of the Department of Surgery at Tawam Hospital in Abu Dhabi, Dr. Guido Mannaerts, told WAM.

Recently announced by the country’s Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Golden Visa initiative plans to attract the best talent and health expertise from across the world, and support workers in the first line of defense in appreciation for their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“For me, the golden residency for doctors is like giving doctors a golden opportunity in appreciation of their work in providing healthcare to members of the community, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Dr. Salima Wani, Consultant Obstetrics and Gynecology, Chair of Academic Affairs and Deputy Chief Medical Office at Abu Dhabi’s Corniche Hospital said.

Internal medicine specialist at the Al Shuwaib Health Center of the SEHA Ambulatory Healthcare Services extended his gratitude to the country’s leadership, adding that he felt it to be a medal of honor in appreciation of his and other doctors’ duties towards the UAE.

Dr. Michael George Uglow, a Consultant in Orthopedics and Head of the Department of Orthopedics at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, said, “I feel proud and grateful to be granted the golden residency in my second country, the UAE.”

UAE ‘Golden Visa’ eligibility

The UAE debuted the “Golden Visa” last year, providing specialists with the opportunity to receive a ten-year permanent visa for the UAE.

Doctors, scientists, innovators, outstanding students, researchers, humanitarian workers, entrepreneurs, investors, CEOs and specialists in the fields of science, engineering, health, education, business management and technology have so far been known to be eligible for this visa.

Eligibility for the visa was expanded last week, and specialists from various fields can now apply for it.

Also last week, the country also introduced the “Green Visa,” allowing highly-skilled people to sponsor themselves without needing to be tied to an employer, as well as the “Freelancer Visa” which allows UAE residents and foreigners (along with their families) to work, study and live in the country with long-term residency status without needing an Emirati sponsor.

