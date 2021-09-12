Oman’s role in ongoing Yemen crisis is to help, mediate: FM

Oman’s role in the ongoing Yemeni crisis is to help bring about stability and diverging views on the conflict closer, Oman’s foreign minister told Al Arabiya on Sunday.

“Our role in the Yemeni crisis is to help and we seek to bring the views of the Yemeni crisis closer,” Oman Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi told Al Arabiya.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“It is our duty to help Yemen stabilize,” he added.

Albusaidi said he was optimistic about the “future of our countries in the Gulf Cooperation Council.”

Oman’s foreign minister said his country was close to advancing the Yemeni political process, adding that the Iran-backed Houthis have not rejected Omani mediation efforts so far.

In a wide-ranging interview, Albusaidi also spoke on the ongoing developments in Afghanistan, saying that his country hopes the current Afghan government will “coexist with all sects.”

“The Afghan situation is an internal matter and we respect what the Afghan people decide,” he told Al Arabiya.

Oman’s foreign minister said his country was close to advancing the Yemeni political process, adding that the Iran-backed Houthis have not rejected Omani mediation efforts so far.

In a wide-ranging interview, Albusaidi also spoke on the ongoing developments in Afghanistan, saying that his country hopes the current Afghan government will “coexist with all sects.”

“The Afghan situation is an internal matter and we respect what the Afghan people decide,” he told Al Arabiya.

On Palestine, the Omani foreign minister said Muscat adheres to the two-state solution based on the Arab Peace Initiative.

Read more:

No. 2 US diplomat thanks Oman for mediating peace, says Yemen war must end

GCC chief urges global pressure on Houthis to avert Safer oil tanker catastrophe

Top Houthi negotiator says militia will not meet with new UN Yemen envoy