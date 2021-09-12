.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Oman’s role in ongoing Yemen crisis is to help, mediate: FM

  • Font
Oman's Minister of Foreign Affairs Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood al-Busaidi addresses the Manama Dialogue security conference in the Bahraini capital, on December 5, 2020. (AFP)
Oman's Minister of Foreign Affairs Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood al-Busaidi addresses the Manama Dialogue security conference in the Bahraini capital, on December 5, 2020. (AFP)

Oman’s role in ongoing Yemen crisis is to help, mediate: FM

Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Oman’s role in the ongoing Yemeni crisis is to help bring about stability and diverging views on the conflict closer, Oman’s foreign minister told Al Arabiya on Sunday.

“Our role in the Yemeni crisis is to help and we seek to bring the views of the Yemeni crisis closer,” Oman Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi told Al Arabiya.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“It is our duty to help Yemen stabilize,” he added.

Albusaidi said he was optimistic about the “future of our countries in the Gulf Cooperation Council.”

Oman’s foreign minister said his country was close to advancing the Yemeni political process, adding that the Iran-backed Houthis have not rejected Omani mediation efforts so far.

In a wide-ranging interview, Albusaidi also spoke on the ongoing developments in Afghanistan, saying that his country hopes the current Afghan government will “coexist with all sects.”

“The Afghan situation is an internal matter and we respect what the Afghan people decide,” he told Al Arabiya.

Oman’s foreign minister said his country was close to advancing the Yemeni political process, adding that the Iran-backed Houthis have not rejected Omani mediation efforts so far.

In a wide-ranging interview, Albusaidi also spoke on the ongoing developments in Afghanistan, saying that his country hopes the current Afghan government will “coexist with all sects.”

“The Afghan situation is an internal matter and we respect what the Afghan people decide,” he told Al Arabiya.

On Palestine, the Omani foreign minister said Muscat adheres to the two-state solution based on the Arab Peace Initiative.

Read more:

No. 2 US diplomat thanks Oman for mediating peace, says Yemen war must end

GCC chief urges global pressure on Houthis to avert Safer oil tanker catastrophe

Top Houthi negotiator says militia will not meet with new UN Yemen envoy

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
UAE’s Air Arabia to resume direct Saudi Arabia flights from Sept. 14 UAE’s Air Arabia to resume direct Saudi Arabia flights from Sept. 14
US football fans save falling cat using American flag at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami US football fans save falling cat using American flag at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami
Top Content
Saudi Arabia extends visas for expats, residents stuck abroad until Nov 30 Saudi Arabia extends visas for expats, residents stuck abroad until Nov 30
‘You are what you eat’: Your diet may be affecting your mental health, here’s how ‘You are what you eat’: Your diet may be affecting your mental health, here’s how
Golden Visa: UAE doctors react to receiving long-term 10-year residency  Golden Visa: UAE doctors react to receiving long-term 10-year residency 
Watch: Women in full burqas march in support of Taliban in Afghanistan Watch: Women in full burqas march in support of Taliban in Afghanistan
Taliban raise their flag over Afghan presidential palace as US marks 9/11 attacks Taliban raise their flag over Afghan presidential palace as US marks 9/11 attacks
Explosives-laden drone targets US forces at Iraq's Erbil airport Explosives-laden drone targets US forces at Iraq's Erbil airport
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More