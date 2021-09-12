.
Sanaa airport has been closed due to use by Iran, Hezbollah: Yemen's government

A picture shows the international airport in the Yemeni capital Sanaa on November 23, 2017. The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said it would reopen a key Red Sea port and Sanaa airport to aid, after a more than two-week blockade following a missile attack on Riyadh. The coalition said it would reopen Hodeida port to receive urgent humanitarian and relief materials and Sanaa airport to UN aircraft from midday on Thursday (0900 GMT).
Terrorism

Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Sana’a Airport in Yemen has been closed because of its use as a corridor for smuggling weapons by Iran and Lebanon’s Hezbollah, said Yemen’s Information Minister.

“We hold the Houthi militia responsible for closing Sanaa airport,” the minister added.

The minister added that the Iran-backed Houthis has also turned Sanaa airport into a corridor for entry of experts from Iran and the Lebanese Hezbollah.

The Arab Coalition and the legitimate Yemeni government have controlled Yemen’s airspace since the beginning of the war in 2015.

The legitimate Yemeni government, backed by Saudi Arabia and the Arab Coalition, has repeatedly expressed its willingness to see an end to the years long war, which has resulted in one of the worst humanitarian catastrophes in the world.

But the Houthis have refused to engage in ceasefire talks. The Houthis have rejected a meeting with the UN special envoy for Yemen, escalated an offensive on one of the final government strongholds in the north of Yemen and continuously attack Saudi Arabia with bomb-laden drones and missiles.

