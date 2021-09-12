Declassified Sept. 11 documents show Saudi Arabia was not involved in attacks: FM

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Sunday said the Kingdom “demanded the disclosure of all documents related to the September 11 attacks,” adding that the documents revealed that Saudi Arabia was not involved in the attacks.

“Saudi Arabia is a partner in the fight against terrorism, and we will always work with our allies,” Prince Faisal said in a press conference with his Austrian counterpart.

For his part, Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said Saudi Arabia has “an important role in the security and stability of the region” in a joint press conference with the Kingdom’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan.