Saudi Crown Prince donates $2.6 mln to Ehsan platform, donations reach over $260 mln

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman made an additional donation of $2.6 mln (10 mln Saudi riyals) to the National Platform for Charitable Work (Ehsan), as an extension of his previous donation to the platform last Ramadan.

The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported that with the Crown Prince’s additional donation on Saturday, the platform has reached a total of $260 mln (1 bln Saudi riyals) in donations.

“Reaching the SR1billion mark, Ehsan enters a new stage after reaching this record support, while continuing to achieve its goals in developing the charitable sector and contributing to meeting the needs of the beneficiaries of its services,” the SPA added.

Ehsan platform is supervised by The Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA), which has enabled it technically since its launch five months ago, initiating its launch with SR30 million donation from Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

“The success that the Ehsan platform has achieved in record time is a result of HRH Crown Prince's continuous empowerment of all areas that serve the needy, and this is what the platform is keen to continue achieving through its services based on studying the reality of the needs of the charitable sector, and reaching one billion riyals of donations is the biggest catalyst for the platform to continue its work, which contributed to ensuring speed, reliability, and transparency for donors,” SDAIA President Dr. Abdullah bin Sharaf al-Ghamdi said.

