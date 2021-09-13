.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia’s Khamis Mushait

  • Font
A Houthi drone that was destroyed by the Arab Coalition. (File photo: Supplied)
A Houthi drone that was destroyed by the Arab Coalition. (File photo: Supplied)
Terrorism

Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia’s Khamis Mushait

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The Arab Coalition intercepted and destroyed on Monday a drone launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia targeting Saudi Arabia’s Khamis Mushait.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Saudi Arabia’s air defense forces intercepted and destroyed the drone, the Arab Coalition said in a statement.

“We deal with threats resolutely to protect civilians and civilian objects from hostile attacks,” the statement added.

The attempted attack comes days after the Arab Coalition intercepted and destroyed a Houthi explosive drone launched towards Saudi Arabia’s Khamis Mushait on Saturday, the coalition said in a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

Read more:

Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis attack Mokha aid port with missiles: Government

Arab Coalition thwarts latest Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia’s Khamis Mushait

Arab Coalition destroys third Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia’s Khamis Mushait

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
When should you take COVID-19 vaccine, boosters, flu shots? UAE experts weigh in When should you take COVID-19 vaccine, boosters, flu shots? UAE experts weigh in
UAE’s Air Arabia to resume direct Saudi Arabia flights from Sept. 14 UAE’s Air Arabia to resume direct Saudi Arabia flights from Sept. 14
Top Content
Golden Visa: UAE doctors react to receiving long-term 10-year residency  Golden Visa: UAE doctors react to receiving long-term 10-year residency 
Mohammed Hadid’s multi-million-dollar mansion to be demolished after auction  Mohammed Hadid’s multi-million-dollar mansion to be demolished after auction 
Anti-Taliban resistance leader Ahmad Massoud still in Afghanistan: Report Anti-Taliban resistance leader Ahmad Massoud still in Afghanistan: Report
UAE’s Air Arabia to resume direct Saudi Arabia flights from Sept. 14 UAE’s Air Arabia to resume direct Saudi Arabia flights from Sept. 14
US football fans save falling cat using American flag at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami US football fans save falling cat using American flag at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami
‘Projects of 50’: UAE to invest $6.5 billion in private sector to create 75,000 jobs ‘Projects of 50’: UAE to invest $6.5 billion in private sector to create 75,000 jobs
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More