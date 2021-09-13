Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia’s Khamis Mushait

The Arab Coalition intercepted and destroyed on Monday a drone launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia targeting Saudi Arabia’s Khamis Mushait.

Saudi Arabia’s air defense forces intercepted and destroyed the drone, the Arab Coalition said in a statement.

“We deal with threats resolutely to protect civilians and civilian objects from hostile attacks,” the statement added.

The attempted attack comes days after the Arab Coalition intercepted and destroyed a Houthi explosive drone launched towards Saudi Arabia’s Khamis Mushait on Saturday, the coalition said in a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

