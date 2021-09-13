Saudi, Austrian FMs tour Saudi Arabia’s AlUla

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his Austrian counterpart Alexander Schallenberg toured Saudi Arabia’s AlUla on Sunday, the Saudi Foreign Ministry reported.

“Pleased to accompany FM Schalenberg of Austria on a tour of historic AUla to explore its natural beauty and historic sites representing ancient civilizations,” Prince Faisal said in a tweet.

“We are proud of the efforts made to preserve the millennia of heritage as part of Vision 2030,” he added.

Yesterday, the Saudi foreign minister received Austria’s foreign minister and the two held a joint press conference.

The Kingdom and Austria’s bonded partnership 🇸🇦🇦🇹 pic.twitter.com/RIaIVYkqfk — Foreign Ministry 🇸🇦 (@KSAmofaEN) September 12, 2021

Schallenberg said Saudi Arabia has an important role in the security and stability of the region in the press conference.

Historic AlUla

A-Ula valley is located 300km north of Medina in northwestern Saudi Arabia. The area is notable for its natural heritage and rich history. It is home to a series of important historical and archaeological sites such as Mada'in Saleh and al-Khuraybah.

In 2019, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman launched mega tourism projects in the ancient desert city of AlUla in Saudi Arabia.

The projects implemented by the Royal Commission for the Governorate of AlUla include the global fund for the Arabian leopard, the Sharaan Nature Reserve, and the Sharaan Resort, which will attract tourists to the area. Tourism is one of the key aspects of the Crown Prince’s Vision 2030 to diversify the Saudi economy.

