UAE calls for building peace, ending wars and armament at G20 Interfaith Forum

The United Arab Emirate’s President of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace has called on the international community to come together and promote the values of tolerance and humanity to ensure a safer and more peaceful world post-COVID-19, state news agency WAM reported on Monday.

In a speech during the opening session of the G20 Interfaith Forum, that is taking place in Bologna, Italy, Ahmad Mohammed al-Jarwan said: “Our world has recently seen an increase in discrimination, violence, terrorism and extremism, as well as in inequality and corruption, the fact that requires us to unify our efforts in order to promote peace.”

“The world is still recovering from COVID-19 pandemic and the repercussions it has on our lives and societies.”

“This pandemic has shown us the importance of a joint action between societies and countries, and the need to unify efforts to confront challenges and dangers which can affect the entire humanity,” said al-Jarwan, adding that resources should be allocated to protect people and promote peace, while ending armament and wars.

Al-Jarwan also spoke about the importance of environmental protection, calling upon parliamentarians across the world to meet and discuss the issues of climate change to come up with joint solutions.

“The council believes that every country has the right to attain stability, security and welfare on its land, and we closely and anxiously follow the latest developments in Afghanistan, hoping that [Afghan] people, as well as all nations, achieve peace, stability and security,” he said.

Al Jarwan also highlighted the issue of illegal immigration, calling for a joint action and radical solutions to end this phenomenon, while, on the other hand, help develop the areas that export illegal migrants.

G20 is focusing on promoting peace among cultures and understanding between religions.

