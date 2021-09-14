Mega-mansions, penthouses: Most expensive Dubai homes sold in 2021

From mega-mansions to plush penthouses, Dubai luxury realtors have reported a 48 percent surge in sales of ultra-high-end properties in 2021.

Dubai’s prime residential market received the surge in sales volume in Q2 2021, with 4,681 apartments and 818 villas sold worth a collective $4.5 billion, according to analysis by Luxhabitat Sotheby’s International Realty, which shows foreign buyers flush with cash have flooded Dubai’s high-end property market.

Palm Jumeirah, MBR City, Downtown Dubai

The most popular areas have been Palm Jumeirah, MBR City and Downtown Dubai, with Chris Whitehead, managing partner at the realtors, saying: “The post-COVID resilience of UAE’s economy is attracting immense wealth from across the world and specially from Europe, England and Americas.”

“This exponential growth in high-net-worth end user buyers is here to stay and it will increase the demand for luxury sector properties through 2021 to next year.”

George Azar, chairman of Luxhabitat Sotheby’s, points out that Dubai is particularly good at offering two key features of luxury living that are especially sought after - customization and service.

“Given the high price tags of the higher end luxury properties, investors and buyers want to get the most value for their money,” he said. “What makes a luxury property even more impressive? When it is like nobody else’s. Here in Dubai, there are far more opportunities for buyers to customize their homes to their personal preferences, adding in unique touches and exciting amenities.”

Currently responsible for over 70 percent of the luxury property sales in Dubai: “Ultra-high net worth individuals from all over the world are looking for the perfect place to build their dream home,” Azar said. “With its unique range of extraordinary properties and zero tax economic benefits, Dubai is the obvious choice. We are seeing more and more enquiries from buyers in the US, Europe and Asia who recognize the stability, innovation and prosperity of the UAE.”

Here are some of the most expensive properties sold in Dubai in 2021.

Mansion, Jumeirah Bay Island. Price tag: $33 million

The largest property deal of 2021 was this vast Jumeirah Bay Island mansion which was sold to an unnamed European buyer revealed as a member of the Forbes Top 500 richest people in the world list.

The custom-built villa’s unique features are being kept under wraps for now, but its obvious appeal is certainly enhanced by its enviable positioning. Jumeirah Bay is a prestigious new island neighborhood situated just off the coast of Dubai. This elite location is fast becoming one of the city’s most exclusive addresses, particular for international investors.

As well as commanding sea views and unrivaled amenities, the titanic seahorse shaped community is home to the renowned Bvlgari Resort & Residences, one of only six in the world, and Bvlgari’s first ever marina and Yacht Club. A playground for the rich and famous.

Villa, One100Palm, Palm Jumeriah. Price tag: $30 million

Villa, Dubai Hills. Price tag: $27 million

This custom-built villa in the Dubai Hills estate was purchased by a discreet, high net-worth buyer. Already a sizeable villa, the owners transformed the design inspired by the woods of Switzerland and the ‘Tree of Life.’

Every detail was finished to the highest standards and makes this a truly remarkable home, from the 4-meter high glazed bi-fold doors that integrate the indoor with the outdoor to the 10 meter drop Grand Staircase light installation made of handcrafted Bohemian crystal glass leaves.

Penthouse, Downtown Dubai: Price tag: $20 million

Luxhabitat Sotheby’s International Realty also sold the largest super triplex penthouse at the Dorchester Collection by Omniyat for $20 million.

This triplex penthouse is built up on an awe-inspiring 17,712 square feet of space and sits atop the unique building with only 39 apartments in an enviable location, five-star service, customizable interiors and exceptional views over Downtown Dubai and Burj Khalifa.

As well as being able to enjoy the breath-taking vista from the property’s giant outdoor terrace with the private swimming pool, the owner can now curate the finish of the penthouse to their exact specifications. The large eight-meter ceilings, the biggest private pool in the development as well as a wraparound terrace makes this triplex penthouse a unique offering for its new owner.

Villa, Emirates Hills. Price tag: $20 million

Standing out amongst these transactions is a property with the most desirable address, L1 in Emirates Hills. Luxhabitat Sotheby’s International Realty listed the property off-market and closed the transaction within six weeks.

The well-known neighborhood continues to see high demand from high-net-worth individuals and international buyers across Germany, Switzerland, France, Russia, Italy, India & GCC.

International buyers see Dubai as a safe and stable economy to buy into particularly when it comes to investing in the large value assets available in areas like Emirates Hills, Palm Jumeirah, Al Barari and Jumeirah Bay Island, said Luxhabitat.

Plot of land, Jumeirah Bay Island. Price tag: $16 million

The waterfront plot LV11 is one of only a few left remaining on Jumeirah Bay Island.

Originally purchased for just over $9 million, the recent sale completed by Luxhabitat Sotheby’s International Realty saw its value rise to $16 million in under six months, making it the most expensive plot ever sold of its type. Bought by a prestigious Russian buyer, this stunning corner plot not only offers the chance to create your own personalized mansion villa, but it also comes with breath-taking views and its rarity makes it a highly sought-after commodity; only further increasing its value and selling price.

The unnamed buyer will now be able to construct a magnificent home to their exact specifications, all on one of the world’s most enviable island locations. Jumeirah Bay Island is an exclusive new community nestled off the coast between the iconic Downtown Dubai and the famous World Islands.

Given the limited space available, these rare units are now top of the list for luxury property buyers looking for a bespoke home surrounded by extravagance in a secluded and private environment.

