Saudia Airlines repaints planes to commemorate Saudi Arabia’s 91st National Day 

Saudia Airlines has repainted one of its planes to resemble the carrier’s old aircrafts in celebration of Saudi Arabia’s upcoming 91st National Day.

The airline shared a video of workers repainting the aircraft to look like Saudia’s planes from the 1980s and 1990s, which had a green stripe across it that was the company’s logo from 1981 to 1996.

“With our past, we have built a glory over the clouds,” Saudia said in a tweet.

The national carrier also painted the number 75 on the plane to mark the start of its operations 75 years ago in 1946.

Another aircraft was also repainted to commemorate the Kingdom’s National Day. Pictures of the late King Abdulaziz, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman were added to an aircraft’s vertical stabilizer to showcase the country’s leadership.

“With the vision of the leaders and the will of the people, we fly over the most precious land, and the sky is our limit,” the national carrier said in another tweet.

Saudi National Day is celebrated annually on September 23 to commemorate the renaming of the Kingdom of Nejd and Hejaz to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 1932 following a royal decree from King Abdul Aziz Ibn Saud.

