UAE connects second Barakah nuclear plant unit to national power grid

The United Arab Emirates has connected the second unit of its Barakah nuclear power plant to the national power grid, state news agency WAM said on Tuesday.

The plant in the Al Dhafrah region of Abu Dhabi, one of the seven emirates making up the UAE and the nation’s capital, is the first nuclear power station in the Arab world and part of the Gulf oil producer’s efforts to diversify its energy mix.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The unit has produced its first megawatt of electricity free of carbon emissions, the statement said.

Barakah’s Unit 1 was connected to the national power grid in August 2020.

When completed Barakah, which is being built by Korea Electric Power Corp (KEPCO), will have four reactors with 5,600 megawatts (MW) of total capacity - equivalent to around 25 percent of the UAE’s peak demand.

Read more:

UAE’s Barakah nuclear power station starts second reactor

UAE’s Barakah nuclear power plant begins operations at second unit

UAE’s Nawah and Framatome sign maintenance agreement: WAM