US appeals for more Yemen aid, top diplomat says ‘famine is once again on the brink’

US officials implored the international community Tuesday to help and assist with funding of humanitarian assistance for Yemen, with one diplomat warning that “famine is once again on the brink.”

“I mean this is just life and death stuff now,” United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Director Samantha Power said.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“We need all hands on deck, and we know how stretched governments … are all around the world with all the other crises that are ongoing,” Power said during a webinar alongside US Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking and World Food Program (WFP) chief David Beasley.

For his part, Lenderking issued a strong warning of the urgency of the situation. “You know famine is on the brink, once again, so we’re literally talking about using international funds to save lives,” he said.

Lenderking called on all sides to halt restrictions and blockades of any kind.

He also blamed the Iran-backed Houthis for using funds for its offensives, including Marib.

The US diplomat also hit out at the Houthi militants for forcing young men, “who should be in school,” to fight.

Read more: Arab Coalition thwarts latest Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia’s Khamis Mushait