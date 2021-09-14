.
US appeals for more Yemen aid, top diplomat says ‘famine is once again on the brink’

Top US officials speak about the humanitarian crisis in Yemen, Sept. 14, 2021. (Screengrab)
The US diplomat also hit out at the Iran-backed Houthis for forcing young men, “who should be in school,” to fight.

Joseph Haboush, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

US officials implored the international community Tuesday to help and assist with funding of humanitarian assistance for Yemen, with one diplomat warning that “famine is once again on the brink.”

“I mean this is just life and death stuff now,” United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Director Samantha Power said.

“We need all hands on deck, and we know how stretched governments … are all around the world with all the other crises that are ongoing,” Power said during a webinar alongside US Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking and World Food Program (WFP) chief David Beasley.

For his part, Lenderking issued a strong warning of the urgency of the situation. “You know famine is on the brink, once again, so we’re literally talking about using international funds to save lives,” he said.

Lenderking called on all sides to halt restrictions and blockades of any kind.

He also blamed the Iran-backed Houthis for using funds for its offensives, including Marib.

The US diplomat also hit out at the Houthi militants for forcing young men, “who should be in school,” to fight.

