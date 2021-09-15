.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Arab Coalition destroys Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport

  • Font
A Saudi security officer walks past the Saudi Arabia's Abha airport, after it was attacked by Yemen's Houthi group in Abha, Saudi Arabia June 13, 2019. REUTERS/Faisal al Nasser
A Saudi security officer walks past the Saudi Arabia's Abha airport, after it was attacked by Yemen's Houthi group in Abha, Saudi Arabia June 13, 2019. (File photo: Reuters)
Terrorism

Arab Coalition destroys Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport

Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The Royal Saudi Air Defense destroyed an explosive drone that was launched by the Iran-backed Houthis towards Saudi Arabia’s Abha International Airport, the Arab Coalition said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Iran-backed group continues to violate international humanitarian law by launching attacks on the Kingdom, the coalition said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The coalition will “firmly” deal with any threats to civilians and civilian objects, the statement added.

The Iran-backed group often launches attacks on Saudi Arabia, many of which the coalition intercepts before they can cause any serious damage.

Iran supplies the Houthis with weapons, ballistic missiles, drones, and even military training to help them in their war against the internationally-recognized Yemeni government and its allies – which include Saudi Arabia.

Read more:

US appeals for more Yemen aid, top diplomat says ‘famine is once again on the brink’

Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia’s Khamis Mushait

Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis attack Mokha aid port with missiles: Government

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Most UAE residents optimistic, confident about country’s COVID-19 response: Survey Most UAE residents optimistic, confident about country’s COVID-19 response: Survey
Al-Qaeda could use Afghanistan to attack US within 12 months: Intelligence officials Al-Qaeda could use Afghanistan to attack US within 12 months: Intelligence officials
Top Content
Dead in the water: Northwest Passage will replace Suez as world’s transport route Dead in the water: Northwest Passage will replace Suez as world’s transport route
Saudia Airlines repaints planes to commemorate Saudi Arabia’s 91st National Day  Saudia Airlines repaints planes to commemorate Saudi Arabia’s 91st National Day 
Afghan women rebel against Taliban strict dress code: ‘Do not touch my clothes’ Afghan women rebel against Taliban strict dress code: ‘Do not touch my clothes’
High stress levels increase heart attack risk, here’s what you can do to prevent it High stress levels increase heart attack risk, here’s what you can do to prevent it
Mega-mansions, penthouses: Most expensive Dubai homes sold in 2021 Mega-mansions, penthouses: Most expensive Dubai homes sold in 2021
Conflict amongst Taliban leaders, deputy PM unhappy with government makeup: Report Conflict amongst Taliban leaders, deputy PM unhappy with government makeup: Report
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More