Arab Coalition destroys Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport

The Royal Saudi Air Defense destroyed an explosive drone that was launched by the Iran-backed Houthis towards Saudi Arabia’s Abha International Airport, the Arab Coalition said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Iran-backed group continues to violate international humanitarian law by launching attacks on the Kingdom, the coalition said.

The coalition will “firmly” deal with any threats to civilians and civilian objects, the statement added.

The Iran-backed group often launches attacks on Saudi Arabia, many of which the coalition intercepts before they can cause any serious damage.

Iran supplies the Houthis with weapons, ballistic missiles, drones, and even military training to help them in their war against the internationally-recognized Yemeni government and its allies – which include Saudi Arabia.

